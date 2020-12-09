Police investigating incident at Sunnybrook Townhomes in Manheim Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police and State Police have been at the scene of an incident at the Sunnybrook Townhomes on Knollwood Drive for hours.

The coroner left the scene at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

ABC27 has reached out to several agencies and is expecting to learn more details about what is happening soon.

Parts of Knollwood Drive are blocked off, with the exception of people leaving their homes for work.

