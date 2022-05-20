LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

East Hempfield Township Police responded to Truist Bank at 270 Good Dr. for the reported bank robbery. The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with a thin build and average height wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black surgical gloves and a mask.

Police say the man brandished a firearm at a customer service representative before leaving the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen headed north on Good Dr. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Kelly, 717-898-3103.