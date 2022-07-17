LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City police are investigating a shooting that hurt two people.
Investigators say the shooting happened on the 300 block of N. Queen Street around 3 on Sunday morning.
Police have not arrested anyone yet. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.
