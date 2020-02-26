Police investigating Lancaster shooting that injured a 20-year-old

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old male injured Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Manor Street around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of a shooting but on their way to the scene, police were told that a shooting victim was taken from the scene by a private vehicle.

Officers followed the vehicle to the hospital where the 20-year-old victim of Lancaster City was able to be helped out of the vehicle. Police say the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the rear hip area and was treated for his injuries.

He is expected to recover.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting to determine the exact location of the incident. Police found spent shell casings and two parked cars had been damaged by gunfire in the area where the shooting occurred.

Officers continued to canvass the area for additional evidence, witnesses and surveillance cameras.

Police say no suspects have been identified and no arrests made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.