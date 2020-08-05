Police investigating McDonald’s employee robbery in Manheim

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County police are investigating after an employee at the McDonald’s on the 700 block of Lancaster Road was robbed by a man wielding a knife in addition to a club or bat.

Police say the robbery started around 5:08 p.m. Wednesday when the employee carrying a deposit bag was confronted by a man outside the restaurant. The employee dropped the bag, which was picked up by the armed man who left and was last seen running northeast behind the McDonald’s.

An initial investigation was compiled by several witnesses and statements. No one was injured and officers were unable to find the man after the K-9 unit came up negative.

The stolen amount is currently being withheld from police.

Police say the suspect is a white man of unknown age, 5’10, 155 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt, and wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County police at 717-664-1180 or 800-857-2677. Information can also be provided by the Crimewatch Tips portion of the agency webpage at nlcrpd.org

