Police investigating non-fatal shooting of two Lancaster men

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster men were shot early Wednesday morning in the area of W. King and N. Pine St.

Officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the call when they learned of a 27-year-old male of Lancaster City who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back/hip area.

A short time later, a 24-year-old male resident of Lancaster City arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury to his right arm.

According to police, both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive. The victims are known to each other and were together at the time they were shot.

During their investigation, officers located spent shell casings near the intersection of W. King St. and N. Pine St.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.