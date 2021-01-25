Police investigating possible suicide in popular recreational area

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Nothern Lancaster Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a reported attempted suicide with possible firearm involvement on Saturday afternoon in the area of 830 W 28th Division Hwy.

When authorities arrived, they found an occupant seated in the driver’s seat. with an obvious fatal gunshot wound.

Officers from the NLCRPD cleared the scene and located two firearms at the scene. The Deputy Coroner later ruled the death a suicide.

The victim, a 57-year-old male, and resident of Wayne, Pa., died as the result of a single self-inflicted gunshot.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.