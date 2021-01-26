Police investigating report of access device fraud in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a report for access device fraud after charges totaling $200 were made to stolen credit or debit card.

On January 11, 2021 the owner of the lost wallet received a notification that several transactions from both physical locations and on-line purchases had been made.

Investigators were able to secure a video surveillance image of a suspect.

The victim’s card had been used at the Family Dollar store 420 N. Franklin St. on January 9, 2021.

Police say the suspect appears to be a light skinned male with a heavy build. The suspect wore a mask, a light-colored jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and blue or green sandals.

Anyone with information on this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.