EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a convenience store in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County that occurred on Sunday, June 12.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. at 2:30 p.m., officers received a robbery call at the Sheetz at 1158 River Road in the township. A Black Chevy Tahoe, with Texas registration PJX-9926 with four occupants, pulled up to the gas pumps.

SUSQUEHANNA REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

SUSQUEHANNA REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man and a woman got out of the vehicle and distracted a man at the gas pumps. They then stole the victim’s wallet from him and took an undisclosed amount of cash, and then fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1158 if you have any information or similar type of cases.