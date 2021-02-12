Police investigating shooting in Lancaster, one injured

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot on the 300 block of Beaver St. in Lancaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by a privately owned vehicle while officers were on their way to the scene to investigate. The victim’s injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss