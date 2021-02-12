Police investigating shooting in Lancaster, one injured

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot on the 300 block of Beaver St. in Lancaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by a privately owned vehicle while officers were on their way to the scene to investigate. The victim’s injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.