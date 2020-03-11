Police investigating suspicious death of 74-year-old Manheim man

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man after he was found near his home.

Charles Miller died March 8 at a local hospital almost two weeks after he was found on the first block of South Wolf Street on Feb. 25, police said.

Manheim Borough police are coordinating with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the death.

The results from an autopsy conducted on Monday are still pending. Police also confirmed Miller was last seen late Feb. 23.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts prior to his death should contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481.