Shooting threat called into Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster, police investigate

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Kellogg’s plant in Lancaster County, there will be enhanced security on Friday after someone called in a threat. This comes days after union workers rejected the company’s latest contract offer.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox ! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

At around 3:30 pm on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Kellogg’s plant in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, for a threats complaint. An anonymous caller told officers that there would be a shooting within 15 minutes.

East Hempfield Township Police say the threat targeted temporary workers who have been working at the plant during the two-month strike.

Officers were on the scene Thursday night. The scene has been cleared, but security is up at the plant on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, union workers rejected a contract offer that would have provided three percent raises. The union does not like that newer workers make less and have fewer benefits in the offer. The company responded by saying it plans to start hiring permanent replacements for the 1,400 workers on strike.

The incident remains under investigation as of Friday, Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest.