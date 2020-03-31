Police investigating Turkey Hill robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a robbery at the Turkey Hill on Philadelphia Pike which occurred Thursday night.

A woman entered the store around 8:20 p.m., flashed a gun and demanded money, police say. She left with an unknown amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes.

She was described as white or light-skinned Hispanic, in her 40s, thin, around 5’4, with brown hair, and wearing a green hoodie and glasses.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Edgell at 717 291-4676.