Police: Juveniles damaged vehicle with rocks, eggs

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) – Three juveniles are accused of damaging a car they pelted with eggs and rocks on a Lancaster County roadway, police said.

East Earl Township police were called a rural stretch of Route 322 east of Narvon in the early hours of July 24 and found a car with a broken window and multiple dents. Rocks and broken eggs were scattered on the roadway.

The damage caused by the thrown rocks is estimated at $2,800.

The juveniles are charged with criminal mischief and propulsion of missiles.

