Police: Lancaster dirt biker hits 70 mph through residential neighborhood while fleeing officers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a 21-year-old dirt biker is facing multiple charges for running stop signs, fleeing police and speeding through a residential neighborhood.

Officers were initially alerted when a report alleged the 21-year-old, later identified as Isaac Hubik of New Holland, was riding his dirt bike through fields without permission. When authorities caught up with Hubik at the intersection of Ranck Road and East Main Street (New Holland Borough), they say he sped up, running a stop sign. Police add Hubik almost lost control before stopping shortly thereafter.

Police say Hubik was ordered to turn the dirt bike off multiple times but instead took off through the Willows development running multiple stop signs and traveling at speeds over 70 mph.

Hubik eventually escaped but officers had been able to identify him. Hubik eventually turned himself in to police and allegedly admitted to being the rider that fled from officers. As a result, Hubik aces charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Agricultural Vandalism and 10 Summary Traffic Offenses.