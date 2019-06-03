Police: Lancaster man arrested for having drugs, explosive device Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carlos Torres [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster man is jailed on charges he had a backpack full of illegal drugs that also contained an explosive device, police said.

Carlos Torres, 38, is charged with drug and weapons offenses regarding an incident Friday morning that prompted police to evacuate nearby homes and reroute traffic in the 100 block of South Water Street.

State Parole agents were visiting Torres at his home when they saw a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana. Torres told the agents there was an explosive device in a backpack with the drugs, police said.

The backpack was found to contain commercial fireworks and a device classified as an M-class explosive. The M-class device had been wrapped in red electrical tape, possibly to make it look like dynamite, police said in a news release.

Authorities said a search of the home turned up more than 2.7 pounds of synthetic marijuana, six grams of crack cocaine, and three types of pills that are controlled substances.

Torres was sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.