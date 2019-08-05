Police: Lancaster teacher tried to solicit student for sex

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A teacher at JP McCaskey High School is accused of making sexual advances toward a student.

Timothy M. Sterner, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with 11 felonies, including attempted institutional sexual assault of a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, and corruption of minors.

His accuser told police that Sterner pursued a sexual relationship with him when he was a student at the high school between 2011 and 2015.

He says Sterner took him out for dinners, gave him money and clothing, provided him with a cell phone and a service plan, and paid for trips out of the state.

He told police that Sterner showed him pornography on his phone and his computer at the high school during and after school hours and at Sterner’s home.

His accuser says Sterner eventually asked him to engage in sexual acts, repeatedly asked for nude photographs, and sent lewd photos and videos of himself, police said.

Sterner was arraigned before a district judge and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

A school official said Sterner, a music teacher, has been placed on administrative leave.