LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster resident John Gooding, who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, has been located safely, officials said.

Manheim Township police were looking for Lancaster resident John Gooding, who left his residence in the 1300 block of Still Water Road around 8 a.m. on April 12 and did not respond to attempts to contact him for several hours after that.

Gooding left his residence Tuesday morning in a blue 2017 Ford Explorer SUV, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Gooding was considered an endangered missing person for medical reasons, as his family was concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself. He was located shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.