LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pequea Township Police are looking for a man they say committed fraud to purchase over $600 in a beauty store in Lancaster County.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, police responded to the Ulta at 1575 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster on Jan. 4.

The suspect entered the store and opened a credit card using the victim’s information. He then made various purchases that totaled $635 and then exited the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or if you can identify the suspect is being asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or by clicking here.