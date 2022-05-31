LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for two women who allegedly attempted to use stolen credit cards across Pennsylvania.

Lititz Borough Police say on May 2 two vehicles parked at Dean Saylor Park had windows smashed and items stolen, including credit cards and driver’s licenses.

Four days later police say a woman attempted a transition at the drive-thru at a Fulton Bank in Montgomery County. On May 9 a second woman attempted a transaction at a Fulton Bank drive-thru in Lehigh County.

Police say the two women drove similar white or silver Nissan Altimas.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or solved crime.