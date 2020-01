LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding a man who attempted to rob the Waffle House on Lincoln Highway East Thursday around 12:04 a.m.

Police say the man pointed a handgun at employees while standing near the cash register. The employees screamed and the man ran away on foot, resulting in no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garman at 717 291-4676.