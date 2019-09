COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Columbia Borough Police Department are looking for 14-year-old Kaelene Burgess.

Burgess was reported as a missing person/runaway on Sunday.

Police say Burgess was last seen at her residence at 10:00 a.m. She apparently had a bag packed and left.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the police at 717- 684-7735.