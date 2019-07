COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kiara Prophete went missing sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday, Columbia police said.

She was possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black flip-flops, and either jeans or pajama pants. She’s about 5’1″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.