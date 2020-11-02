Police looking for stabbing suspects in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday night East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Advance Auto Parts store on Lincoln Highway where a man was stabbed in the thigh after intervening in a domestic dispute between a man and woman.

Just prior to the assault the woman entered the store and displayed a Pennsylvania photo license or ID to use a diagnostic tool on the pictured vehicle which appears to be a black or dark-colored Toyota sedan with minor scuff damage on the rear bumper and was observed to have more than a normal amount  of smoke coming from the exhaust pipe.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately in his 30s, between 5’7 and 5’8, wearing a green sweatshirt and denim jeans. The female is described as white, approximately in her 30s with brown hair dyed blue and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red pants and brown Ugg style boots.

If you have any information about the suspects contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 or click here.

