WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at around 5 p.m.on March 14 at the Fulton Bank on 2430 Willow Street Pike.

The suspect involved in the incident arrived in what is believed a gray or black 2019 to 2022 Nissan Altima and went driving through the drive-thru window, provided a note that indicated he had a bomb, and demanded money.

Anyone with information on this incident, or if they can identify the suspect are asked to anonymously contact the Pennslyvania Crime Stoppers tol free at 1-800-4PA- TIPS, or by clicking here.