DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are seeking new information regarding a May 2021 assault and stabbing that took place at a swimming hole in Drumore Township.

Two men and one woman were returning to their vehicles from an area on Benton Hollow Road where people can jump from some cliffs into the Susquehanna River when they were approached from behind by four individuals — two men and two women — according to information from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

One of the four suspects tried to take one of the male victims’ backpacks. When the victim tried to fight back, one of the suspects stabbed him in the shoulder two times with a knife. Another suspect hit the other male victim in the head with a large rock.

The suspects then retreated to their vehicle, described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot, possibly with Maryland registration, and left the scene.

The victims described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1 – Very short, dark skin, 5′ 10″, 130lbs, dark black hair, short skinny dread inch and half long. wearing all black with pink crocs.

Suspect 2 – Taller black male 6′ that’s complexion looked Hispanic, with shiny skin, black wavy hair combed over, wearing all black with Jordan something red on his shirt.

Suspect 3 – White female, black hair, 5’03” skinny, with tattoos wearing jeans and a black hoodie described as EMO.

Suspect 4 – White female, blonde hair, 5’02”, thick build, wearing yoga pants & white shirt, “heavy dark make-up…possibly spray tan”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650 or submit a tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS.