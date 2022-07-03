MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM_) — Police in Manheim Township are looking for two people who have stolen items from two separate Target stores in Lancaster County.

According to police, on Saturday, June 25 at around 9 p.m., two people entered the target on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township and were able to push out $480.67 worth of merchandise.

While passing the cash registers, one of the suspects held an open knife in her hand and threatened one of the employees.

The pair fled the scene in an older model gold sedan, which possibly could be a Honda Accord, with a dent in the driver-side rear door.

Right after this robbery, police say the pair went to a Target in Warwick Township and committed another retail theft.

Any person who recognizes these suspects or the vehicle should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.