Police looking to ID computer thieves

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of stealing computers from a Walmart store in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police said the women walked out of the Fruitville Pike store on Aug. 21 after hiding two computers in their shopping cart under a jacket.

The computers were worth about $970.

The women returned to the store Aug 26 and covered three computers in their cart with a towel. The loss to the store was about $1,510.

Anyone who recognizes the women should the police department at 717-569-6401.

