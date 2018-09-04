Police looking to ID computer thieves
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of stealing computers from a Walmart store in Lancaster County.
Manheim Township police said the women walked out of the Fruitville Pike store on Aug. 21 after hiding two computers in their shopping cart under a jacket.
The computers were worth about $970.
The women returned to the store Aug 26 and covered three computers in their cart with a towel. The loss to the store was about $1,510.
Anyone who recognizes the women should the police department at 717-569-6401.