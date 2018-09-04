Police looking to ID computer thieves Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of stealing computers from a Walmart store in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police said the women walked out of the Fruitville Pike store on Aug. 21 after hiding two computers in their shopping cart under a jacket.

The computers were worth about $970.

The women returned to the store Aug 26 and covered three computers in their cart with a towel. The loss to the store was about $1,510.

Anyone who recognizes the women should the police department at 717-569-6401.