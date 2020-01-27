Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man who robbed the Getty Mart at 1100 Millersville Pike.

According to Manheim Township Police, the depicted man entered the store at 11:52 p.m. on Sunday and pulled out a gun, demanding cash. He fled after receiving an unknown amount.

The man was described as a chubbier black male.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted male or who can provide information related to this case should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.