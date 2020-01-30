Police looking to identify credit card thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a thief who broke into an unlocked car and stole a wallet to make over $6,000 worth of purchases.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, someone had gone inside an unlocked car parked at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex on Weaver Road and stole a wallet and several other items, police say.

The depicted man above may be linked to the theft; he appeared to have used the same stolen cards to make purchases at the Apple Store in Park City Mall. The card was used at several stores at the mall, totaling $6,6820.63 worth of purchases.

Any person knowing the identity of the pictured man should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.