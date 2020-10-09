Police looking to identify nighttime prowler in Lancaster County

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are looking to identify a person who was recently seen prowling around Warwick Township residents’ homes at night.

Police say the prowler was caught on camera pulling on car door handles in search of unlocked vehicles and valuables along Cambridge Lane.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens or early twenties, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-733-0965.

