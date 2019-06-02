MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) - UPDATE:

Police sent a news release Saturday announcing that Russell Meyers of Ferguson Township had been found. They did not say where he was found.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Police are looking for an elderly man who was last seen in Lancaster County Friday evening.

Russell Meyers, 80, is from Ferguson Township, Centre County but was last seen in Mount Joy on Friday around 5:13 p.m. police said. They think he may be confused and may also have problems hearing.

They described him as being 5'08", 180 lbs., with gray hair that is just above shoulder-length and has hazel eyes. He was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans.

He was driving a silver 2013 Lincoln MKX with PA Registration JLA 0400.

If you see him call 911 or Ferguson Township. Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.