Police: Man abandoned dog in poor condition

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gregory R. Butzer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after he abandoned a dog that was suffering from numerous infections and sores, police said.

Manheim Township police said Gregory R. Butzer, 36, left the female black Labrador-mix tethered to a rear door handrail after he was evicted from a home in the 600 block of Janet Avenue.

The dog was tangled in the tether and unable to move freely when officers responded to a barking complaint Monday night.

Butzer had been evicted days earlier.

Officers seized the dog and took it to an area shelter. The Lab-mix did not have a valid license and was found to be in poor condition. It was suffering from numerous infections of the eyes and ears and had open sores on the hind end.

Some of the conditions showed signs they had gone untreated for an extended period of time, police said.

Butzer is charged with three counts of neglect of an animal, one count of cruelty to animals, and a related summary offense.