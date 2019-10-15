Police: Man and one-time accomplice sought for $1,200 theft spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise during 10 trips to the same grocery store.

The thefts occurred at the Giant Food Store at 1360 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township between Sept. 11 and Oct. 4.

During one of the incidents on Sept. 22, police said the unknown man was with a woman they called an accomplice.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos and asked anyone knowing the identity of either the man or the woman to call 717-569-6401.