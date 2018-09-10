Police: Man broke window, injured 3-year-old child
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man is charged with endangering the welfare of his 3-year-old child.
Manheim Township police say 29-year-old Luis Petrilli-Rivera punched a vehicle window, causing it to shatter. The child was seated near the window, and the glass shards caused bleeding wounds to the forehead and ankle.
The incident occurred during a domestic dispute Sunday in the 500 block of Candlewyck Road.
Petrilli-Rivera is also charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.