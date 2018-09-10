Police: Man broke window, injured 3-year-old child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Luis Petrilli-Rivera

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster County man is charged with endangering the welfare of his 3-year-old child.

Manheim Township police say 29-year-old Luis Petrilli-Rivera punched a vehicle window, causing it to shatter. The child was seated near the window, and the glass shards caused bleeding wounds to the forehead and ankle.

The incident occurred during a domestic dispute Sunday in the 500 block of Candlewyck Road.

Petrilli-Rivera is also charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.