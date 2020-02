EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man arrested after police say he coerced a 13-year-old to share sexually explicit photos and videos online.

Gerald “Jake” Schnader, 30, also had child pornography when authorities served a search warrant at his East Earl home, police said.

Schnader was charged with solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash, which he posted.