Police: Man fired gun in car with child passenger

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say fired a gun inside a car while a child was in the backseat.

Carlos Montano, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related crimes. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Lancaster police say Montano and a front-seat passenger were arguing while driving in the 700 block of East Orange street on April 21. Montano struck two parked cars then drove away from the scene.

Montano continued to argue with the person and in the area of South Duke and East King streets, he pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward the front passenger window and fired one time. The shot was fired in front of the passenger’s face and with the child in the backseat, police said.

Montano eventually parked the car and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.