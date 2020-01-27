Police: Man fleeing officers accidentally shot self

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deequan Norris

Deequan Norris

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accidentally shot and wounded himself in the leg while running from police officers in Lancaster over the weekend, authorities said.

The officers were investigating a trespassing complaint at a condemned home Saturday afternoon when they saw 28-year-old Deequan Norris climbing over a backyard fence. He refused orders to stop and ran down a foot alley that led to the 400 block of Manor Street, police said.

Norris exited the foot alley and encountered a police officer. As he ran across Manor Street, he tugged at a handgun in his waistband, discharging the gun and striking himself in the right leg, authorities said.

Norris dropped the .380-caliber semi-automatic gun on the road. When he reached the sidewalk, he stopped running and surrendered.

No shots were fired by officers.

Norris remained in a hospital on Monday. He is charged with criminal trespass and firearms violations. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss