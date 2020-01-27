Police: Man fleeing officers accidentally shot self

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accidentally shot and wounded himself in the leg while running from police officers in Lancaster over the weekend, authorities said.

The officers were investigating a trespassing complaint at a condemned home Saturday afternoon when they saw 28-year-old Deequan Norris climbing over a backyard fence. He refused orders to stop and ran down a foot alley that led to the 400 block of Manor Street, police said.

Norris exited the foot alley and encountered a police officer. As he ran across Manor Street, he tugged at a handgun in his waistband, discharging the gun and striking himself in the right leg, authorities said.

Norris dropped the .380-caliber semi-automatic gun on the road. When he reached the sidewalk, he stopped running and surrendered.

No shots were fired by officers.

Norris remained in a hospital on Monday. He is charged with criminal trespass and firearms violations.