Police: Man killed father with crossbow before taking his own life in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County say a man killed his father with a crossbow before taking his own life at their home.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1200 block of Wissler Lane.

Northwest Regional Police say 31-year-old Wesley Frey, Jr. shot his father, 61-year-old Wesley Frey, Sr. with an arrow into his chest during a domestic dispute. A family member who observed the shooting ran to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

Upon arrival officers noticed through a back window Frey, Sr., laying on the floor in the home seriously hurt. They forced themselves into the home to give aide to Frey, Sr., but he died on the scene.

A family member told police Frey, Jr. was “intent on committing suicide with woodworking tools observed in the upstairs room” just prior to the shooting. Officers first tried to contact Frey, Jr., before going into the room.

After failed attempts to contact him, officers forced their way in. When officers forced entry into the room, they found Frey, Jr. dead.

Police do not have any more information at this time.