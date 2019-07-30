Police: Man secretly photographed teen girl

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Indiana man is charged after police say he took inappropriate photographs of a teenaged girl in Lancaster County.

Shane Miner, 24, of South Bend, secretly photographed the 14-year-old girl in a bathing suit at a pool and under a table while seated across from her, Pequea Township police said.

Investigators said they found 48 photos of the girl on Miner’s cell phone.

Miner was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and corruption of minors.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.