Police: Man solicited kids for photos, socks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged with corruption of minors after police say he had inappropriate conversations with juveniles on social media.

Christopher L. Minnier, 37, contacted two juveniles and asked them to send photographs of their bare feet for the purpose of his sexual gratification. He then met the juveniles in a park for the purposes of purchasing their worn socks, Manheim Township police said.

“The content of the messages between Minnier and the juveniles appeared to be, at times, sexual in nature,” police said in a news release.

Authorities said Minnier also contacted a third juvenile, requested a photograph of him “below the shoulders and above the knees,” and asked to buy the juvenile’s worn socks for the purposes of sexual gratification.

The third juvenile refused to send any photos or meet with Minnier.

Minnier was aware that all three juveniles were under the age of 18, police said.