LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is charged after police say he stole more than $48,000 worth of property from the home of his employer.

Kenneth Clark, 39, admitted he stole designer watches and other belongings and pawned the property for cash, Manheim Township police said.

Clark is accused of stealing $48,065.84 worth of property from the Lancaster Township home in May and June. He is charged with 12 counts of theft.

He was already jailed in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.