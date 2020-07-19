Police: Man with child pornography videos, photos arrested in East Earl Twp.

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man police said was using social media to spread child pornography is in prison.

Kenneth Schmidt is accused of having hundreds of images and over 100 videos showing child pornography. Investigators also said Schmidt used social media to spread the images.

East Earl Township Police said they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 4 that child pornography was sent from an IP address in East Earl Township.

Schmidt was arrested on Thursday, July 16. He is charged with Sexual Abuse of Children and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

He was unable to post his $75,000 bail and was committed to the Lancaster County Prison.