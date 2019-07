LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are trying to identify two people suspected of using stolen credit cards to make nearly $9,800 in fraudulent purchases.

Manheim Township police released photos of a man and woman captured on store surveillance cameras.

Investigators said the credit cards were stolen from an unsecured vehicle parked at the Overlook Golf Course between 6 a.m and 9 a.m. last Friday.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-569-6401.