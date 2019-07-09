Mom charged after naked toddler found in woods

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman was under the influence of drugs when she left her 17-month-old daughter alone in a wooded area for more than three hours Monday night, police said.

The little girl was found in the 900 block of Lancaster Pike in Providence Township, near the village of Buck. She was wearing only socks and was in shallow water close to a retention pond, state police in Lancaster said.

She had minor scrapes and bug bites and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Angela Benedict, of New Providence, is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.