Police need help identifying debit card thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly used stolen debit cards to make $1,392 worth of purchases at the Target on Fruitville Pike.

They say an unknown person stole debit cards from a purse at an unlocked locker of the Planet Fitness on 366 Carerra Drive between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 26.

Those same cards were used by the depicted woman to make the fraudulent purchases the following day around 2:44 p.m.

Any person knowing the identity of the depicted female should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.