Police: No drivers fled crash that killed boy, 12

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a 12-year-old boy in Lancaster County say they're no longer looking for a black SUV that reportedly struck the child and did not stop.

Multiple witnesses told officers that an SUV or crossover-type vehicle struck Kerlous Sorial after he was hit by two other cars Sunday evening in the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township.

Additional witnesses, however, said there was no vehicle that struck Sorial, and surveillance video "clearly shows" only one car struck the boy after the initial impact, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say that driver pulled over after the accident scene, so some witnesses may have mistakenly believed the car, a black Honda Accord, did not stop.

Sorial, of Manor Township, was crossing from Silver Spring Cemetery to Saint Mary's Coptic Church with five others. Police said a 17-year-old driver in a Ford Taurus struck Sorial and his 17-year-old sister.

Sorial was thrown into the oncoming traffic lane and struck again by the Honda. He died at the scene.

His sister was last reported to be in stable condition at a Lancaster hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.