Police: No evidence to back couple's claim of shooting in Ephrata

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say they found no evidence to back up a couple's claim that they were shot in an Ephrata park.

Investigators spoke to the 20-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman after they arrived at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday evening.

The couple told officers they were in an altercation with two males, and a single gunshot injured the man's hand and the woman's shoulder. They reported the shooting occurred in the area of the basketball court along the Major Dick Winters Memorial Trail.

The couple said they walked to the 800 block of East Main Street where a family member picked them up and drove them to the hospital. They were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the couple's statements have "significant factual differences," including the timeline and the location of the shooting.

They added that the victims have been less than fully cooperative.

Officers were unable to find evidence of a crime or any of the reported activity. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Ephrata police at 717-733-8611 or email tips.ephratapd@gmail.com.