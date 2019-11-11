Police: Pair passed 38 fake $20 bills at Walmart

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of passing counterfeit $20 bills at a Walmart store in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police released surveillance photos of their suspects on Monday, The said the pair passed the fake money at the Fruitville Pike store around 7 p.m. last Wednesday.

The couple selected a vacuum and two internet routers from the sales floor. The man purchased the vacuum in one transaction and the woman purchased the routers in a second transaction.

During both sales, the couple produced the counterfeit bills to pay for the items. In total, 38 bills were presented, police said.

The money was not determined to be counterfeit until after the pair left the store.

Anyone with information should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

