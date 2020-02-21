Police: Pair stole $1,300 in fleece shirts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing over $1,300 worth of fleece shirts from a store at Tanger Outlets.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the suspects. They said on Thursday around 5 p.m., the pair stole 15 fleece shirts from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.

The shirts were valued at $1,349.85.

The thieves fled in a silver Dodge Neon with white out-of-state license plates.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Manley at 717 291-4676.